Wyoming jobless rate down slightly in December

A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
