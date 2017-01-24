Wyoming jobless rate down slightly in December - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Wyoming jobless rate down slightly in December

Posted:
By Associated Press

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming's unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8 percent in December.
    
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the rate is down from November's 4.9 percent.
    
From November to December, unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and increased in nearly every county. As colder weather sets in, employment often falls in construction and other sectors.
    
The largest jobless rate increases occurred in Johnson, Crook and Sheridan counties. Teton County's unemployment rate fell thanks to the start of the ski season.
    
Natrona County's 6.6 percent jobless rate was the highest rate in December, followed by Fremont's 6.4 percent, Campbell's 6 percent and Sublette's 5.8 percent. The lowest unemployment rates were in Niobrara and Albany, both at 2.8 percent, and Goshen, at 3 percent.

