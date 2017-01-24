Bullock to give State of the State to combative lawmakers

The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.
Thousands of people were evacuated from an outdoor music festival in Barcelona, Spain Saturday after a fire broke out on the stage.
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) - South Korea says it plans to hold talks with the United States on increasing the warhead limit for South Korean missiles following North Korea's second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.
The Bruner Mountain Fire in Musselshell County has swept over 470 acres so far and is 25 percent contained.
MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge to grazing for ranchers who lost rangeland in a large wildfire in eastern Montana.
Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.
A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one.
Second Lady of the United States, Karen Pence, spoke at Billings Clinic Friday about her art therapy initiative.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort. On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.)
A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...
Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides.
While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety.
The fire started on private property in Big Horn County after 7 p.m. Thursday night. The fire is now headed towards Yellowstone County, according to Brad Shoemaker, Yellowstone County’s Director of Disaster and Emergency Services. As of 10:30 p.m. Shoemaker says the fire is around 500 acres.The cause of the fire is still unknown, however property owners in the area say they believe it may have been caused by lightning.
Before the start of the summer, KULR 8 told you about invasive mussel prevention efforts here in Montana.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has granted Congressman Greg Gianforte and U.S. Senator Steve Daines request for emergency funds to aid the state during a dangerous fire season.
Recently the new DUI-E law passed in Washington and people are voicing their opinion.
This video went viral just a couple of days ago. It’s a video of a man yelling at someone saying he is placing them under a citizen’s arrest. What is a citizen’s arrest and is this the proper way to do it?
