Bullock to give State of the State to combative lawmakers

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Gov. Steve Bullock is set to give his third State of the State address to a combative Republican-led Legislature in a shaky economic time for Montana.



The Democratic governor is expected to highlight his budget plan that calls for funding public works projects across the state, promoting early childhood education and increasing worker training programs.



Republican House and Senate leaders held a news conference before Bullock's address Tuesday. They criticized the governor for not having a long-term plan for the state.



GOP leaders and the governor's office are debating the best way to fix the state's budget shortfall and replenish its cash reserves. The state is spending more money than it is taking in after tax collections fell last year with a decline in energy production.

