VIDEO: Minnesota governor collapses during speech

By Associated Press

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is planning to keep to his normal schedule Tuesday after collapsing during his State of the State address.
    
The 69-year-old Democrat fainted as he neared the end of his annual speech Monday night. He appeared conscious as he was helped to a back room minutes later. A top staffer said he walked out of the Capitol on his own and was given a routine check by medical professionals at his home.
    
Chief of Staff Jaime Tincher says Dayton will proceed with his plans to unveil a budget proposal Tuesday morning.
    
Nearing his 70th birthday, Dayton has a history of health problems. He fainted during a campaign event last year in an episode he later blamed on overheating and dehydration.

