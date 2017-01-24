'La La Land' ties Oscar history with 14 noms

A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.
Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation. WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise - who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month - has been discharged from a Washington hospital.
Oregon's liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries are stocking up ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse in anticipation of huge parties surrounding the event. KGW's Nina Mehlhaf reports.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
An American defense official says a U.S. Navy patrol boat fired warning shots near an Iranian naval ship during a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
