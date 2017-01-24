Energy committee to vote on Zinke's confirmation Tuesday

UPDATE: The Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has announced its confirmation vote for Montana Representative Ryan Zinke to be U.S. Secretary of the Interior has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at 7:30 a.m. MST. If Rep. Zinke's nomination is confirmed by the committee, he will appear before the Senate for a final confirmation.

The Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has postponed the meeting scheduled for Tuesday to vote on the nomination for Montana Representative Ryan Zinke to Secretary of the Interior.

No reason has been given for the delay and no information has been listed on the House Committee's website.

It's important to note this week is a shortened week for the Senate because of a Republican retreat.

Also rescheduled with no explanation was the vote on former Texas Governor Rick Perry who was nominated to head the Department of Energy. There has been little to no controversy surrounding Perry's hearings and none for Zinke.

So far, three of Trump's cabinet nominees have been confirmed. If Zinke is confirmed, Montana will be without a voice in the House for what could be months until the state holds a special election.