Senate confirms Rep. Pompeo to lead CIA - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Senate confirms Rep. Pompeo to lead CIA

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo to run the CIA in President Donald Trump's new administration.
    
The vote Monday was 66-32.
    
Some Democrats objected to Pompeo's confirmation because of what they described as the Kansas Republican's inconsistent positions on key issues like surveillance, torture and Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.
    
Pompeo will lead the CIA at a critical time for U.S. national security when intelligence - traditionally a nonpartisan issue - has been thrust into the political arena.
    
Trump has been critical of intelligence agencies' findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of electing him over Hillary Clinton.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Sick British baby, Charlie Gard, to be sent to hospice to die

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:46:39 GMT

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

    A British judge has ordered that critically ill infant Charlie Gard should be moved from a hospital to a hospice, where he will "inevitably" die.

  • CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief steals 94-year-old man's custom tricycle

    CAUGHT ON CAM: Thief steals 94-year-old man's custom tricycle

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:10 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:10:50 GMT

    Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation.  WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.

    Security footage shows thief steal 94-year-old Florida man's custom tricycle, leaving him without transportation.  WFLA's Peter Bernard reports.

  • Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:53:02 GMT
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • One Of The Most Frightening Crime Strings Our Region Has Seen To Air On Dateline

    One Of The Most Frightening Crime Strings Our Region Has Seen To Air On Dateline

    Friday, November 7 2014 2:30 AM EST2014-11-07 07:30:18 GMT
    On August 14th, 2012 the Travelodge in Pendleton transformed from a small local motel to the scene of a murder. As the acting officer in charge came on that scene he would soon realize what happened there was just the beginning. 
    On August 14th, 2012 the Travelodge in Pendleton transformed from a small local motel to the scene of a murder. As the acting officer in charge came on that scene he would soon realize what happened there was just the beginning. 

  • Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:06:38 GMT

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:45:52 GMT

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 