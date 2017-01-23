What does the halting of the FHA premium cuts mean? - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

What does the halting of the FHA premium cuts mean?

Posted: Updated:

President Donald Trump stops regulations former president Barack Obama put in place to cut FHA mortgage insurance premiums. Obama's team announced in early January they had put in place a reduction for those taking out government-backed home loans.

FHA loans seem to be popular with first time buyers and low income households because they don't require a high credit rating.

Although the regulations currently are blocked, the situation may only be temporary. The federal housing administration says it is "suspended indefinitely." The cut was supposed to go into effect on January 27th and would have been a quarter-of-a-percentage point.

Pamela Adams with Guardian Mortgage said conventional loans also are an option where, under federal law, the premium drops after 78-percent of the life of the loan.

Although FHA backs a high percentage of all new mortgages, Rod Wilson, a Billings real estate agent says the premium for FHA is higher than a conventional loan.

 He says he doesn't think the stoppage will have a terrible change on the housing market in billings.

If you're looking to buy a house and don't think you can afford it, don't give up! You can always meet with a broker, banker or any mortgage professional. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Montana does not regulate fair rides

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:24:53 GMT

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

    Montana is one of nine states that does not have either state oversight or private party oversight of traveling carnival rides. 

    While the state may not inspect each ride and certify it before its used, that doesn't mean those operating the fairs are cutting corners on safety. 

  • Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Mother says jaundice test could have saved child from brain damage

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:50:56 GMT

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

    A Billings family has a story to tell about how a very common condition in newborns had a very uncommon lasting impact on their little one. 

  • One Of The Most Frightening Crime Strings Our Region Has Seen To Air On Dateline

    One Of The Most Frightening Crime Strings Our Region Has Seen To Air On Dateline

    Friday, November 7 2014 2:30 AM EST2014-11-07 07:30:18 GMT
    On August 14th, 2012 the Travelodge in Pendleton transformed from a small local motel to the scene of a murder. As the acting officer in charge came on that scene he would soon realize what happened there was just the beginning. 
    On August 14th, 2012 the Travelodge in Pendleton transformed from a small local motel to the scene of a murder. As the acting officer in charge came on that scene he would soon realize what happened there was just the beginning. 

  • Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Movies in the Park raises money for rare disease

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:06:38 GMT

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

    Friday's Movies in the Park meant a little more than it has in the past. This year was in support of a cause and perhaps a new tradition.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Your money: Wells Fargo to compensate customers hit by car loan insurance

    Saturday, July 29 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-07-29 04:45:52 GMT

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

    Wells Fargo said it would reimburse more than half a million car-loan customers who may have been forced to buy auto insurance that they didn't need. The bank estimated the total cost at around $80 million. Wells Fargo said in a statement auto-loan contracts do permit banks to buy insurance coverage and pass on the cost  if there is no evidence it had been purchased elsewhere. 

  • Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Fire near Roundup threatens homes, shelter setup for evacuees

    Friday, July 28 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:13:43 GMT

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

    A fire is currently burning near Roundup tonight. According to the Musselshell County Facebook page the fire was estimated at 150 acres around 8:40 p.m. There are currently homes threatened but no losses. At this time the fire has 0% containment. Right now there are about 90 firefighters on the ground fighting the fire. Around 10:15 p.m. Musselshell County DES reported the fire was starting to make a move to the north. A Shelter has been set up at the Roundup...

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 