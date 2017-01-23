Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/23

Number 8: Huntley Project's Keenan Reynolds gets the and-one bucket versus Joliet.

Number 7: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon makes a great finish with some nice spin on a lay in versus Lewistown.

Number 6: Senior's Nate Dick finds Slade Cobb back door for the dunk versus Butte.

Number 5: Lady Griz point guard McKenzie Johnston steals the ball on the inbounds pass, and goes behind the back for the assist versus Sacramento State.

Number 4: Skyview's RayQuan Evans gets a nifty pass to Zach Schacht for a big dunk versus Butte.

Number 3: Skyview's Zharon Richmond goes way up for the alley-oop slam versus Senior.

Number 2: Sentinel's Will Mytty gets the steal that leads to a big dunk against Great Falls High.

Number 1: Laurel's Christian Jones hits a game winner for the Locomotives over rival Billings Central.