Police conduct drug bust near Billings daycare

Billings Police conducted a raid of a home on Cook Avenue Monday morning.

Officers on the scene tell KULR-8 that they were called by Child Protective Services.

Police say that the CPS caseworker observed several people and drugs present while conducting a visit..

Police say three people were removed from the home and taken to jail.

Police tell KULR-8 that a stolen vehicle, a red Ford Mustang, was also recovered from the property.

The property is located near a childcare facility.

An individual at the daycare tells KULR-8 only that they are aware of the police activity and are being kept informed by police.