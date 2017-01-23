Beer Yoga is a thing now

Mind Body Yoga normally holds their classes where you'd expect: in a yoga studio. But the fourth Sunday of every month instructors are taking their practice somewhere a little different - the Mighty Mo, a local brewery - for "Brewing Balance."

These events are gaining popularity not only around the world but also right here in Great Falls, where both of Mind Body Yoga's classes have been sold out so far. If you're an experienced yogi (or you just like beer) organizers say this type of class is all about building community with an extra incentive.

The concept is simple: do yoga, and drink a craft beer during or after.

“Brewing Balance is about finding that balance between our spiritual selves and the things we do to take care of ourselves, and then the things we do to have fun, cut loose and be silly," instructor Michelle Chenoweth said.

Great Falls yogis agreed.

"It’s a great way to start your Sunday," Sue Ferrin said. "You get rewarded for the hard work you put in.”

Chenoweth said it's a way to attract people who might not have done yoga before, or those who wouldn't normally head to a brewery to relax.

“A lot of people have misnomers or ideas of what they think a yoga class is like," she said. "So taking it out of that situation and bringing it to a new space, sometimes a change of scenery changes everything.”

The trend actually started in Berlin, Germany with BierYoga. There, people drink beer while holding those yoga poses.

At "Brewing Balance" they don't do the moves simultaneously. But there are quite a few beer and yoga events in a few cities across the state that mimic BierYoga's concept (with very creative names):

Helena: Downdogs and Draughts

Missoula: Buzzed Yoga

Whitefish: Namaste and a Beer

Hobson: Central MT Buzzed Yoga