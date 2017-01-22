Women's March in Montana - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Women's March in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
HELENA (AP) -

And in Helena, organizers expected 500 people to show up to the women's Montana march, but instead close to 10,000 showed up.

The planning for the march started two months ago on November 9th. 

Organizer Deb O'Neill said although she expected only 500 hundred people to show up, seeing this many people there speaks volumes.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    4-year-old girl's rapist gets 42 years in prison

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 7:06 PM EDT2017-07-26 23:06:31 GMT

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

    A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. 

  • Woman gets hit by train, survives with minor injuries

    Woman gets hit by train, survives with minor injuries

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-27 00:58:41 GMT

    Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.

    Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.

  • Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Search for man accused of Idaho triple homicide scaled back

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-07-27 04:53:02 GMT
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...
    Authorities are scaling back the search for a man wanted in connection to a triple homicide in Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports it has been two weeks since 60-year-old Gerald Bullinger was seen entering Grand Teton National Park. Aggressive search efforts since then have turned up nothing. Teton County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Carr says the investigation continues but search efforts are going to be scaled back unless new leads arise. Bullinger is suspected of ki...

  • Police: Woman arrested after topless road rage attack

    Police: Woman arrested after topless road rage attack

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-07-27 15:22:15 GMT
    Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her shirt and charging topless while holding a knife toward another motorist, who turned out to be an...
    Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her shirt and charging topless while holding a knife toward another motorist, who turned out to be an off-duty police officer.

  • Bureau of Land Management prepares for rehabilitation in wildfire areas

    Bureau of Land Management prepares for rehabilitation in wildfire areas

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-07-27 01:21:57 GMT

    More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.

    More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.

  • Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

    Florida wildlife officials investigating video of boat dragging shark

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-07-26 06:06:47 GMT

    Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.

    Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.

  • 18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    18-year-old mountain biker dies despite life-saving efforts

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-25 22:08:35 GMT

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

    An 18-year-old man is dead after mountain biking at Big Sky Resort.  On July 24, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Tanner Noble. (His condition and cause of death haven't been released at this time.) 

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 