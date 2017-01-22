Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 1/21 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 1/21

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 80, Valley Christian 38
    
Belgrade 67, Browning 47
    
Belt 65, Centerville 34
    
Billings Skyview 72, Butte 35
    
Box Elder 71, North Star 58
    
Bozeman 60, Great Falls 57
    
Butte Central 72, Stevensville 39
    
Circle 55, Culbertson 37
    
Clark Fork, Idaho 59, Clark Fork 28
    
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 67, Missoula Big Sky 48
    
Colstrip 73, Shepherd 35
    
Corvallis 44, Dillon 38
    
Cut Bank 74, Rocky Boy 73
    
Ennis 58, Twin Bridges 42
    
Fairview 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 47
    
Florence 59, Troy 30
    
Foothills Christian 54, Flathead Valley Home School 47
    
Frenchtown 40, Columbia Falls 36
    
Glasgow 48, North Country 36
    
Great Falls Russell 50, Billings West 45
    
Hamilton 61, Missoula Sentinel 51
    
Hardin 73, Glendive 30
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 75, Sheridan 39
    
Hays-Lodgepole 77, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 24
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 74, Huntley Project 51
    
Lincoln 54, White Sulphur Springs 49
    
Livingston 52, Havre 51
    
Lodge Grass 55, Joliet 43
    
Manhattan 78, Jefferson (Boulder) 69
    
Manhattan Christian 88, Absarokee 44
    
Melstone 56, Ekalaka 32
    
Park City 63, Roberts 34
    
Plains 43, Charlo 30
    
Polson 63, Whitefish 54
    
Power 67, Simms 45
    
Roy-Winifred 61, Geraldine/Highwood 50
    
Savage 64, Mon-Dak 27
    
Scobey 56, Dodson 45
    
Seeley-Swan 44, Drummond 39
    
Shelby 62, Fairfield 61, OT
    
Sidney 70, Miles City 50
    
St. Labre 49, Baker 44
    
Sunburst 71, Cascade 40
    
Three Forks 51, Columbus 38
    
Townsend 70, Choteau 63
    
Turner 52, Fort Benton 47
    
Wibaux 61, Custer-Hysham 34
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 68, Valley Christian 22
    
Baker 48, St. Labre 46, OT
    
Belgrade 57, Browning 56
    
Belt 63, Centerville 42
    
Billings Central 55, Laurel 44
    
Billings Skyview 62, Butte 26
    
Box Elder 77, North Star 39
    
Bozeman 63, Great Falls 58
    
Broadus 60, Terry 55
    
Butte Central 56, Stevensville 39
    
Cascade 63, Sunburst 20
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53, Hays-Lodgepole 43
    
Chinook 54, Big Sandy 30
    
Clark Fork 61, Clark Fork, Idaho 40
    
Colstrip 57, Shepherd 35
    
Columbia Falls 51, Frenchtown 40
    
Corvallis 44, Dillon 38
    
Culbertson 56, Circle 49
    
Deer Lodge 53, St. Ignatius 41
    
Eureka 54, Stillwater Christian 48
    
Fairfield 72, Shelby 24
    
Fort Benton 49, Turner 45
    
Glasgow 49, North Country 29
    
Great Falls Russell 43, Billings West 31
    
Hardin 65, Glendive 64
    
Harlowton 37, Broadview-Lavina 34
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 46, Sheridan 26
    
Havre 57, Livingston 30
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 43, Winnett-Grass Range 30
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 38, Manhattan 30
    
Libby 47, Bigfork 42
    
Lodge Grass 56, Joliet 52
    
Manhattan Christian 44, Absarokee 37
    
Melstone 54, Ekalaka 39
    
Miles City 67, Sidney 45
    
Mon-Dak 59, Savage 44
    
Mon-Dak 58, Fairview 14
    
Park City 63, Roberts 20
    
Phillipsburg 46, Lima 29
    
Plains 43, Charlo 30
    
Polson 34, Whitefish 32
    
Red Lodge 82, Lame Deer 66
    
Richey-Lambert 47, Bainville 34
    
Rocky Boy 73, Cut Bank 72
    
Roy-Winifred 57, Geraldine/Highwood 15
    
Scobey 57, Dodson 25
    
Simms 50, Power 46
    
Three Forks 76, Columbus 37
    
Townsend 69, Choteau 57
    
Troy 51, Florence 48
    
Twin Bridges 58, Ennis 38
    
White Sulphur Springs 45, Lincoln 22
    
Wibaux 45, Custer-Hysham 23
 