Hunting, outdoor sports gaining popularity with women, children

More than 20 wildfires are burning throughout the state of Montana. It's not just ranchers and farmers that need to recover after devastation, the pastures and land that have burned also need to grow back.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
The first Legends of Country Rock music festival happened Saturday in Billings.
The effort to help firefighters and local ranchers who have worked to protect land and its people continues.
Some residents voiced their frustrations on social media over what they say is the lack of assistance from government agencies. Garfield County DES clarifies the mission as to why crews operate the way they do.
With firefighters from all over the country traveling to Montana to help fight the wildfires, they need resources to continue the effort.
The Garfield County Fire Foundation established a Fundly account to raise $500,000 for farmers, ranchers, and homeowners impacted by the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire was caused by lightning.
Billings police and fire rescue crews are currently at Swords Park, working to recover a body from the Rims, according to police.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Montana man to almost 42 years in prison for kidnapping and violently raping a 4-year-old girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Near tragedy in Billings Wednesday after a woman got hit by a train and gets trapped underneath.
Officials in Florida are investigating video showing a shark being dragged by a boat. The footage, posted on social media shows the boat pulling the shark at a high speed. The State Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it's unclear if any laws were broken -- but the agency wants to talk to the boaters responsible. They're asking anyone who can identify the people in the video to call investigators.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one man and injuring seven other people Wednesday evening, passed its inspections. Director of Agriculture David Daniels says all of rides are checked several times when they're being set up to ensure they're set up the way the manufacturer intended.
