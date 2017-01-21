Billings High School Scores and Highlights 1/20

Arlee 78, Hot Springs 36
Augusta 58, Cascade 54
Baker 66, Lodge Grass 52
Belgrade 59, Havre 49
Billings Central 55, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
Billings Senior 59, Butte 47
Billings West 55, Great Falls 50
Box Elder 77, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47
Bozeman 59, Great Falls Russell 51
Butte Central 64, Anaconda 46
Charlo 62, Victor 34
Choteau 90, Centerville 55
Colstrip 59, Glendive 50
Cut Bank 68, Fairfield 65
Darby 62, Lincoln 53
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Roy-Winifred 44
Drummond 56, Harrison-Willow Creek 35
Great Falls Central 61, Simms 45
Helena 43, Helena Capital 33
Joliet 74, Huntley Project 69, OT
Lame Deer 84, Broadus 29
Malta 51, Poplar 50
Manhattan Christian 66, Manhattan 54
Missoula Sentinel 64, Columbia Falls 32
Mon-Dak 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 39
North Star 77, Turner 45
Northern Cheyenne 73, Terry 60
Plentywood 51, Culbertson 48
Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Park City 39
Savage 54, Circle 38
Scobey-Opheim 71, Frazer 68
St. Labre 58, Forsyth 49
Townsend 51, Big Timber 48
Whitehall 62, Jefferson (Boulder) 24
Wolf Point 65, Harlem 61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 41, Bridger 36
Arlee 47, Hot Springs 21
Bainville 66, Brockton 22
Baker 77, Lodge Grass 71, OT
Belt 64, Winnett-Grass Range 33
Big Timber 42, Townsend 37
Billings Central 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
Billings Senior 57, Butte 23
Billings West 50, Great Falls 41
Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
Broadus 64, Lame Deer 51
Broadview-Lavina 68, Fromberg 39
Butte Central 65, Anaconda 50
Choteau 53, Centerville 51
Darby 32, Lincoln 23
Drummond 44, Harrison-Willow Creek 27
Fairfield 70, Cut Bank 23
Froid/Medicine Lake 58, Mon-Dak 43
Great Falls Central 62, Simms 29
Hardin 79, Miles City 65
Harlowton 58, Plenty Coups 25
Havre 65, Belgrade 48
Jefferson (Boulder) 33, Whitehall 23
Joliet 35, Huntley Project 30
Jordan 41, Wibaux 39
Laurel 47, Columbus 38
Malta 64, Poplar 32
Missoula Sentinel 41, Columbia Falls 36
Northern Cheyenne 57, Terry 44
Park City 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 34
Plentywood 59, Culbertson 32
Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 41, OT
Savage 42, Circle 27
Scobey 79, Frazer 50
Shepherd 30, Roundup 29
Shields Valley 42, West Yellowstone 33
St. Labre 60, Forsyth 39
Turner 49, North Star 36
Twin Bridges 56, Lima 16
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.