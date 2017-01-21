Billings High School Scores and Highlights 1/20 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings High School Scores and Highlights 1/20

Arlee 78, Hot Springs 36
    
Augusta 58, Cascade 54
    
Baker 66, Lodge Grass 52
    
Belgrade 59, Havre 49
    
Billings Central 55, Lewistown (Fergus) 47
    
Billings Senior 59, Butte 47
    
Billings West 55, Great Falls 50
    
Box Elder 77, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 47
    
Bozeman 59, Great Falls Russell 51
    
Butte Central 64, Anaconda 46
    
Charlo 62, Victor 34
    
Choteau 90, Centerville 55
    
Colstrip 59, Glendive 50
    
Cut Bank 68, Fairfield 65
    
Darby 62, Lincoln 53
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Roy-Winifred 44
    
Drummond 56, Harrison-Willow Creek 35
    
Great Falls Central 61, Simms 45
    
Helena 43, Helena Capital 33
    
Joliet 74, Huntley Project 69, OT
    
Lame Deer 84, Broadus 29
    
Malta 51, Poplar 50
    
Manhattan Christian 66, Manhattan 54
    
Missoula Sentinel 64, Columbia Falls 32
    
Mon-Dak 57, Froid/Medicine Lake 39
    
North Star 77, Turner 45
    
Northern Cheyenne 73, Terry 60
    
Plentywood 51, Culbertson 48
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Park City 39
    
Savage 54, Circle 38
    
Scobey-Opheim 71, Frazer 68
    
St. Labre 58, Forsyth 49
    
Townsend 51, Big Timber 48
    
Whitehall 62, Jefferson (Boulder) 24
    
Wolf Point 65, Harlem 61
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 41, Bridger 36
    
Arlee 47, Hot Springs 21
    
Bainville 66, Brockton 22
    
Baker 77, Lodge Grass 71, OT
    
Belt 64, Winnett-Grass Range 33
    
Big Timber 42, Townsend 37
    
Billings Central 54, Lewistown (Fergus) 50
    
Billings Senior 57, Butte 23
    
Billings West 50, Great Falls 41
    
Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 34
    
Broadus 64, Lame Deer 51
    
Broadview-Lavina 68, Fromberg 39
    
Butte Central 65, Anaconda 50
    
Choteau 53, Centerville 51
    
Darby 32, Lincoln 23
    
Drummond 44, Harrison-Willow Creek 27
    
Fairfield 70, Cut Bank 23
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 58, Mon-Dak 43
    
Great Falls Central 62, Simms 29
    
Hardin 79, Miles City 65
    
Harlowton 58, Plenty Coups 25
    
Havre 65, Belgrade 48
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 33, Whitehall 23
    
Joliet 35, Huntley Project 30
    
Jordan 41, Wibaux 39
    
Laurel 47, Columbus 38
    
Malta 64, Poplar 32
    
Missoula Sentinel 41, Columbia Falls 36
    
Northern Cheyenne 57, Terry 44
    
Park City 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 34
    
Plentywood 59, Culbertson 32
    
Richey-Lambert 45, Fairview 41, OT
    
Savage 42, Circle 27
    
Scobey 79, Frazer 50
    
Shepherd 30, Roundup 29
    
Shields Valley 42, West Yellowstone 33
    
St. Labre 60, Forsyth 39
    
Turner 49, North Star 36
    
Twin Bridges 56, Lima 16
 