Cats live longer in Montana; How to help your cat age gracefully

We all know the saying that "cats have nine lives," and apparently that's especially true for Montana cats.

According to a study by Banfield Pet Hospital, Montana is the place to be for our four-legged feline friends.

The national average lifespan for a cat is 12.1 years, but in the state of Montana, it's 14.3, making it the highest in the nation!

"Genetics plays a large role," says Vet-to-Go veterinarian Olivia Seddon.

Cats just have good genes by nature, which makes them outlive their housemate the dog. Also, the behavior of our cats saves their lives.

"Cats don't like to intermingle to the same extent that dogs do," Dr. Seddon says. "We have dog parks where dogs love to play with each other, but we really don't have cat parks. Also, when they're afraid of things, they run and hide. That saves them from a lot of dangerous interactions."

The Banfield study shows a correlation between high rates of spaying and neutering and a longer lifespan for cats, mainly by keeping them free of diseases and infections associated with not spaying and neutering.

"Your cat is much less likely to roam," she says.

Encouraging people to spay and neuter their pets is a cause close to Dr. Seddon's heart.

If you're lucky enough to be a family member of a senior cat, there are small things you can do to help them age gracefully.

Dr. Seddon says wellness checkups, exercise outside for our indoor cats and of course, keeping our cats at a good weight.

"Overweight cats are far more likely to develop diabetes or liver problems that skinny cats don't get," says Dr. Seddon.

Adopting an elderly cat might be right for you! Shelters say their personality is clear when they're older. They're also litter-boxed trained, vaccinated, spayed and neutered and more affectionate.

"They seem to appreciate a home very much," says B.A.R.K. volunteer, Rhea, who has a few cats of her own and fosters rescue cats. "I have taken home two cats from B.A.R.K. and one sleeps in bed with me every night."

B.A.R.K. in Billings encourages the adoption of senior cats year round, but they make it especially easy for families in August and November. The "Sizzling Summer" and "Black-cater-day" (the Saturday before Thanksgiving) events allow families to adopt senior cats for $7.

Currently, B.A.R.K. is sheltering Tootsie who's a bit older than her younger "sheltermates" at the age of five or six. She's a talker and has a lot of stories to tell! She's a sweet girl looking for a forever home.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter often shelters senior cats throughout the year. Currently, they have Riley who's about 10 years old and has been at the shelter for around a month. He's a sweet male cat who enjoys snuggling and playing king of the castle. Please visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to learn more about Riley.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is also holding their annual benefit concert, My Furry Valentine. The band Hubba Hubba is set to perform. That will take place February 10 at 7 p.m. at the Pub Station in Billings. Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will benefit YVAS.