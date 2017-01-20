Meeteetse Science and Technology Wins Again

Meeteetse – The tiny Wyoming school district of Meeteetse wins a national contest again. The school’s science students recent won a $35,000 technology package in a Samsung contest. Now, Meeteetse’s middle school students have won a regional award from Verizon, and could win the national contest in Orlando.

South of Cody, you’ll find the badlands of the Big Horn Basin, snow covered mountains in the backcountry, and the tiny town of Meeteetse. About 300 people live here…

The town is thirty miles away from the nearest grocery store in Cody. That makes it a food desert.

Meeteetse Middle School Teacher Clint Elliott explained, “The government has defined a food dessert as anybody that is over ten miles and has difficulty getting to a supermarket where they can get decent food.”

Things that we take for granted, like fresh fruit and vegetables, are at least an hour away for the people who live in Meeteetse.

Middle school student and contest team member Cooper Randol said, “ … you have to go a long way to locate your food, and its usually fairly high priced.”

Fellow team member Kiana Horsen said, “It is more than ten miles, it’s actually thirty miles to get to the nearest food store. .”

So, the group of 12 and 13- year olds here who entered Verizon’s Innovative Learning App Challenge, decided to suggest a Farmersbook app. It would connect produce hungry people with local producers

Elliot explained, “They’d be able to go on their phone, open up the app and say, ‘I’m looking for fresh carrots within five miles of here…”

The local gardiner who has the vegetables replies.

And Elliot said, “They’ll enter them in there, and so see what we’re doing is putting the consumer in touch with the small gardiner.”

Verizon judges liked the idea, and picked the App as the Best In Region, in the North Central U.S. Verizon is giving each student a tablet, and giving their school $5000.

Now, the team is up for the Fan Favorite award…determined by online voting.

Team member Kalvin Erickson explained, “We get voted on to go to nationals, which is down in Orlando. And, from there, they’ll help us make our app.”

The middle school students could also win an additional $15,000 for their school.

Why are Meeteetse students winning so much?

The science teacher who guided students in both the Samsung and Verizon contests, Michael Power explained, “I don’t think we’re afraid to take a challenge…having the courage to take that leap and jump, and do something large .”

If you want to vote for the Meeteetse students, you can find the contest voting page online at: . www.verizon.com/appchallenge