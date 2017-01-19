Billings High School Scores and Highlights 1/19

Billings Skyview 75, Billings Senior 46



Gardiner 80, Shields Valley 44



Geraldine/Highwood 49, Foothills Christian 47



Jordan 73, Ekalaka 62



Laurel 34, Billings Central 32



Missoula Hellgate 71, Frenchtown 54



Poplar 71, Wolf Point 60



Power 48, Valier 46



Sidney 54, Glasgow 47



Three Forks 63, Big Timber 57



Troy 41, Noxon 32



Whitehall 65, Anaconda 47



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anaconda 39, Whitehall 34



Bigfork 58, Eureka 30



Billings Senior 60, Billings Skyview 27



Bridger 41, Roberts 27



Columbia Falls 44, Kalispell Glacier 40



Columbus 31, Shepherd 29



Dutton-Brady 46, Sunburst 34



Foothills Christian 41, Geraldine/Highwood 18



Frenchtown 46, Missoula Hellgate 29



Helena 51, Helena Capital 41



Hot Springs 50, Two Eagle River 32



Jordan 52, Ekalaka 48



Power 37, Valier 31



Red Lodge 61, Forsyth 50



Ronan 74, St. Ignatius 16



Simms-Augusta 60, Heart Butte 50



St. Regis 55, Clark Fork 53



Three Forks 62, Big Timber 43



Troy 56, Noxon 25