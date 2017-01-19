Canadians plead guilty to violations at parks across US West

A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.
A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
A community in turmoil is uniting together to help local ranchers and those fighting fires in Montana.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.
The Council on Rehabilitation Education (CORE) has granted the MSU Billings Master of Science in Clinical Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling program full accreditation for a term of eight years.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
We were with Elisa Rogge Murnion as she visited her family ranch near Sand Springs, for the first time since it was lost to fire last Friday.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
A rollover crash in downtown Billings injured a woman and her infant son Monday.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.
VANCOUVER, Wash. - With Washington's new distracted driving law in effect, holding a phone while behind the wheel could cost you. In addition to the cell phone crackdown, the law makes eating, drinking or other activities that could potentially take your hands off the wheel secondary offenses. That means if you run a stop sign while drinking a cup of coffee and get pulled over for running the stop sign, you could get a $99 fine for drinking that coffee.
Officials with Montana's Glacier National Park say a visitor who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.
Officials with Montana's Glacier National Park say a visitor who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
University of Montana student detained in China is released after 40 hours hours of negotiations.
Sleep apnea affects more than 20 million people, yet more than half of the people affected don’t use their CPAP mask.
Sleep apnea affects more than 20 million people, yet more than half of the people affected don’t use their CPAP mask.
Wildfire season is in full swing, but other than the damage wildfires cause to the earth, what does it do to your health?
Wildfire season is in full swing, but other than the damage wildfires cause to the earth, what does it do to your health?
A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.
A public meeting was held on the MSUB campus Monday evening to inform Montanans about changes in health care plans.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
If you're looking to help those affected by the Lodgepole Complex Fires, but live Billings, there's a supply drop-off area in the heights. Joy Global, located off Main Street in the heights, is collecting supplies for those battling the Lodgepole Complex Fires.
Officials with Montana's Glacier National Park say a visitor who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.
Officials with Montana's Glacier National Park say a visitor who was taking photographs of the scenery fell into a creek, was swept into a culvert and plunged off a steep cliff to his death.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
Driver with a .229 blood alcohol level hands the officer a tube of lipstick when asked for her identification.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
An adult female body was found roadside near Jefferson City Sunday morning.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
A dispute over problems logging into social media accounts due to a new "device" led to an assault involving a child being ripped from the mother's arms.
Potential Budget cuts by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) may impact 1500 adults with disabilities served by the Opportunity Resources, Inc. (ORI).
Potential Budget cuts by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) may impact 1500 adults with disabilities served by the Opportunity Resources, Inc. (ORI).