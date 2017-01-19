A small aircraft made an emergency landing at Billings Logan International Airport just before noon Thursday.

Shane Ketterling, Assistant Director of Aviation & Transit tells KULR-8 that the pilot reported that his nose gear was not locking into place while on approach to Sidney.

The pilot decided to reroute back to Billings for an emergency landing because the Billings Logan International Airport has better resources to assist in an emergency.

The plane circled the airport before making the emergency landing.

The single passenger aircraft was carrying mail The pilot walked away from the aircraft and is fine.

The emergency landing forced short delays for other incoming and outgoing flights.

The aircraft operates through Alpine Aviation which is based is Billings.

According to records obtained from the Federal Aviation Administration the plane is a Beech 99A fixed wing multi-engine aircraft.

A certificate on record with the FAA was filed on April 4th, 2004 and is current through February 29th, 2020.