Cascade Co. health inspection results go digital

Cascade City County Health Department's health inspection reports are now online, giving you access to data from hundreds of local businesses, including tattoo parlors, restaurants and daycares.

You can search by type of business, business name, or location.

Health inspection data has always been public record, but before this month, you had to go to the health department and fill out a form to get the information you wanted.

Health office Tanya Houston says it's taken some time to get all of the data online, but the system has now been tested and is updated weekly.

If you have questions about what you find in the reports, you're encouraged to call the health department at 406-454-6950.