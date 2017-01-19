Sec. of Education nominee comments on Wyo. bears, schools, and guns

Grizzly bears near Wyoming schools got national attention after Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee mentioned them in a Senate hearing. She suggested teachers in Wapiti, Wyoming, near Cody, may need guns to fend off bears.

Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, was asked in a Senate hearing Tuesday, “You can’t say today definitively that guns shouldn’t be in schools?”

She answered, “I will refer back to Senator Enzi and the school he was talking about in Wapiti, Wyoming. I would think that there, I would imagine that there’s a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies.”

There are grizzlies near Wapiti homes, and near the Wapiti school, and near Park County’s other rural school on the South Fork outside Cody.

In 2004, the teacher went to her house next to the school one day, and saw two grizzlies coming to her window.

Audra Morrow said, “I looked outside my window and saw a sow and cub walking toward my place.”

The school in Wapiti had bear visitors, too.

Park County School District #6 Assistant Superintendent Tim Foley remembered, “Bears had not only been coming onto the school property, onto the playground, but there had been a bear that was sleeping underneath the porch of the school.”

Park County’s school superintendent has been fielding calls from media outlets all over the country, since DeVos mentioned Wapiti elementary and grizzlies.

Ray Schulte listed them, “…the L.A. Times, U.S. News, World Report, the Daily Show. The Washington Post.”

Schulte said many of the reporters had a hard time believing grizzlies could be near schools.

He explained, “I think they don’t believe that that’s a real threat. There is a real threat.”

But, DeVos was wrong suggesting there is a gun in the Wapiti school to protect students from grizzlies.

Schulte explained, “No we don’t allow guns on school property. State law prohibits that.”

Fences protect students from grizzlies at Wapiti, and Valley schools. They were built more than a decade ago by community volunteers.

Foley said, “The community of Wapiti came out, and over a Friday, Saturday, put up the bear fence.”

There aren’t any bears around these schools now. They usually don’t come out of hibernation until about mid-March. But, the people who run the schools have to protect the students from more than just bears in the springtime.”

Foley said in the fall, “In valley school, they will often have the kids wear hunter orange vests, so if the kids are outside, they want to make hunters know this is a human and not a deer.”

Valley School has five students, and Wapiti has ten. Both rural schools are between Cody and Yellowstone National Park. Wildlife experts say bear spray is much better protection against bear attacks than guns