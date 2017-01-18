Another record year for Grand Teton National Park visits - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Another record year for Grand Teton National Park visits

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) - Grand Teton National Park saw a record number of visitors for the third year in a row.
    
The National Park Service says Grand Teton welcomed about 4.8 million visitors in 2016, which is a 3.8 percent increase from the previous record of 4.6 million visits in 2015.
    
The most significant increases came in the months of May, June, and November when total visitation increased 20, 11, and 10 percent, respectively.
    
The record visitation is part of a longer term upward trend which has seen Grand Teton visitation increase 23 percent over the past four years. The record is also part of a nationwide trend which has brought record numbers to parks across the country.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Miracle moment firefighters revive dog after pulling him from burning home

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:55 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:55:28 GMT

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

    A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year. 

  • Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Rain helps slow growth of June Fire in Shoshone National Forest

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-21 05:31:04 GMT

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

    Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

  • How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    How the drought could affect your everyday meals

    Thursday, July 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 22:42:50 GMT

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

    •   