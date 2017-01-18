Suspect in Popeyes standoff appears in court

The suspect in the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen standoff, last Friday at Shiloh Crossing, appeared in court this week.

Court documents indicated the suspect is 25-year-old Jacob Simon Gore, from Helena.

In court, Gore was charged with multiple counts, including one count of robbery and two counts of assault with a weapon. According to court documents, Billings police officers were dispatched to Scheels on a report Gore pulled a gun on an employee and fled the store. Dispatch was advised Gore ran to the Popeyes restaurant and hid in the bathroom. Officers and deputies arrived at the scene and set up a perimeter, escorting employees and customers from the restaurant. Gore eventually exited the bathroom and gave himself up, and he was unarmed.

Court documents also indicated, later, officers looked around the bathroom and found a handgun in a paper towel dispenser, along with items reported stolen from Scheels.