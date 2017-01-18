Critical federal approvals for massive Wyoming wind project

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho - Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Law enforcement officials say they have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deaths of three women near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse.
CODY – A new challenge for mountain bikers is open in Cody.
Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming. Just after 10:30 Thursday night, Troopers were dispatched to a rollover.
According to Montana Highway Patrol, three people died Thursday afternoon in a two-car crash on I-94 near Hysham. Trooper Scott McDermott says the car transporting the three people who died had North Dakota plates. He says the car with North Dakota plates rolled through the median, killing all three people in the car. Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. The highway is back open tonight after one lane in each direction of the east and westbound lanes was ...
