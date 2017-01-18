Fracking disclosure rule challenged in Montana court - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Fracking disclosure rule challenged in Montana court

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for a group of Montana landowners, health advocates and conservationists have filed a lawsuit seeking to force energy companies to divulge more about the chemicals they use in energy production.
    
Oil and gas industry regulators in September denied a petition to make companies disclose the details on chemicals used during hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking."
    
A lawsuit challenging that decision was filed Tuesday in state court in Lewis and Clark County.
    
During fracking, companies pump industrial fluids underground to release oil and gas trapped in rock formations. Harmful chemicals in those fluids can threaten water supplies.
    
Under a 2011 state rule, companies have the discretion to conceal the ingredients of chemicals they consider trade secrets.
    
Plaintiffs' attorney Katherine O'Brien with Earthjustice says the trade secrets exemption violates the Montana Constitution.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:41:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

  • UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana

    UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:27:38 GMT
    Trenton JohnsonTrenton Johnson

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc. 

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc. 

  • Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:57:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    •   