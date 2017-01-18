Fracking disclosure rule challenged in Montana court

The Lodgepole complex fire continues to spread spanning over 200,000 acres in Garfield county and remains at zero percent containment.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo."
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.
The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana. 33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - WSDOT cameras were rolling Wednesday morning when a hot air balloon made a landing next to State Route 9 and Highway 2 in Snohomish. The rainbow colored balloon landed in a retention pond at around 8:30 a.m., just a little further than they had originally planned. None of the 6 passengers were injured, in fact one of them described the landing as "soft", but the spectacle certain turned some heads from passing motorists.
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol wants to remind citizens to not leave your animals unattended in the car on hot days. Troopers rescued a dog from an abandoned car on I-5 on Monday. The temperature inside the car was around 120 degrees by the time Troopers got to him. The pup was okay. "It's important to point out the dangers of leaving animals inside hot cars.
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho - Back in April, some human skeletal remains were found partially uncovered inside a badger hold in Elmore County, Idaho, just south of Boise. The Sheriff's Office initially began investigating the discovery as a possible homicide, but after testing it was determined the remains could be nearly 600 years old!
POMEROY, Wash. - Nature helped crews battling the Snake River Fire on Monday by providing calmer winds and a cool night. Because of the favorable conditions, the focus on Tuesday will be hot spots and the fire footprint to grid and secure. The team is now sending people and equipment home as work diminishes.
CARLTON, Wash. - Okanogan Emergency Management says the Canyon Creek Fire burning near Carlton is estimated to be about 1000 acres and has destroyed one abandoned home. The fire is still very active and Level 3 evacuations are still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate Sunday morning.
POCATELLO, Idaho - An eastern Idaho man is apologizing for setting off illegal aerial fireworks that caused a brush fire that burned down a neighbor's home and damaged another. Forty-one-year-old John Woods of Pocatello tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Saturday that he lit five fireworks on Thursday and caused the fire. Pocatello Fire Department Captain Nick Christensen said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The owner of two pit bulls that attacked and killed a Bozeman woman has been cited for having vicious and dangerous dogs and for failure to have current rabies vaccinations for the dogs. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Wayne Bartlett was cited for two counts of each violation of the Gallatin County dog control ordinances after the June 24 attack that caused fatal injuries to 65-year-old Melissa Barnes.
A man accused of killing a Missoula woman and injuring another in a knife attack, has officially been charge by Missoula County.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
Senator Daines is pleased with the outcome and said it was the best news he could have heard today.
