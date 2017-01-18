USDA announces stricter animal welfare rules for eggs, meat - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

USDA announces stricter animal welfare rules for eggs, meat

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Organic meat and egg producers will have to abide by stricter animal welfare standards under a new rule announced by the Agriculture Department.
    
The rule announced Wednesday is a victory for animal rights groups two days before President Barack Obama leaves office. The regulations will ensure that organically grown livestock have enough space to lie down, turn around, stand up and fully stretch their limbs. Poultry will have enough room to move freely and spread their wings. Beaks can't be removed and cattle tails can't be cut. Living conditions will have to include fresh air, proper ventilation and direct sunlight.
    
USDA's Elanor Starmer says the rules are designed to help organic producers meet consumer expectations and ensure the integrity of the USDA organic seal as the industry has grown rapidly.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • TrendingMore>>

  • US attorney calls immigrant smugglers "ruthless"

    US attorney calls immigrant smugglers "ruthless"

    Sunday, July 23 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-07-23 18:07:39 GMT

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo." 

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) - San Antonio-based U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. says those responsible for the deaths of eight people inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside a San Antonio Walmart store are "ruthless human smugglers indifferent to the well-being of their fragile cargo." 

  • $53M to go to US national park maintenance, infrastructure

    $53M to go to US national park maintenance, infrastructure

    Saturday, July 22 2017 4:19 PM EDT2017-07-22 20:19:10 GMT

    ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks. 

    ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks. 

  • Rep. Hoyer says impasse over Russia sanctions bill resolved

    Rep. Hoyer says impasse over Russia sanctions bill resolved

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-07-22 18:58:27 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine. 

    •   