Boy killed, girl injured in Atlanta dog attack

By Associated Press

Police say they have arrested the owner of two pit bulls that killed one child and injured another in southwest Atlanta.
    
Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard says Cameron Tucker was arrested after the children were attacked while walking to a bus stop about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pickard say one of the dogs was shot by officers.
    
Atlanta Public Schools officials say the children attended F.L. Stanton Elementary School. The injured child is in stable condition at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
    
Neighbor Shamonte Clayton says he awoke to the sound of screams. He ran outside, saw one pit bull standing over a girl and eventually ran the dog off.
    
Pickard says a crisis team was sent to Stanton to provide grief counseling for students and staff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

