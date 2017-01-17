Colstrip Mayor: Early plant closure warning "unviable threat" ai - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Colstrip Mayor: Early plant closure warning "unviable threat" aimed at lawmakers

Posted: Updated:

Colstrip is home to one of the largest coal plants in the country, and an industry the Montana community survives on. The town's Mayor, John Williams, said an announcement from Puget Sound Energy outlining plans to retire two of the plant's four generating units earlier than expected is an 'unviable threat' aimed towards Montana lawmakers.

"They are making some type of threat against our legislature, that if they impose the proposed energy tax that they would close them at an earlier time frame," Williams said.

The agreement between Puget Sound Energy and environmentalists last year required partial closure of Colstrip's plant by July 2022. In documents released Tuesday, two of the plant's four units could be shut down as early as next year.

"There are bills being proposed to hold Puget Sound accountable and protect Colstrip," Williams said.

According to Associated Press, Puget Sound suggests an early closure could be prompted by the proposed wholesale energy tax increase in Montana. Williams said this proposal is among bills aiming to help the community.

"It's disappointing, but it doesn't surprise me," Williams said. "This (decision) is indicative of the attitude Puget Sound has towards our Montana community."

We'll continue to bring you the latest on the future of Colstrip on KULR-8 and kulr8.com

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:46 PM EDT2017-07-22 19:46:17 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, according to PIO

    Additional resources on the way to Lodgepole Complex Fire, according to PIO

    Sunday, July 23 2017 12:42 AM EDT2017-07-23 04:42:08 GMT

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

    A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire. 

  • Smoke covers Billings area

    Smoke covers Billings area

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:42:14 GMT

    Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.

    Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.

  • UPDATED: Part of Yellowstone Lake closed for firefighting plane

    Part of Yellowstone Lake closed for firefighting plane

    Saturday, July 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-23 01:39:03 GMT

    Part of Yellowstone Lake is closed until further notice, so a scooper plane fighting the June Fire can collect water.

    Part of Yellowstone Lake is closed until further notice, so a scooper plane fighting the June Fire can collect water.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:16:44 GMT

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

  • Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Billings Police report Rory Wanner as a missing person

    Saturday, July 1 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-07-02 03:32:16 GMT

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

    Billings Police are reporting a missing person. In a press release Sgt. Clyde Reid said Rory Wanner was last heard from on June 28th at about 9 pm. 

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...