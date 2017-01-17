Fans celebrate Betty White on actress' 95th birthday - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Fans celebrate Betty White on actress' 95th birthday

By Associated Press

Betty White says the best thing about being 95 is that she's still employed.
    
The actress is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. She tells Yahoo's Katie Couric that she's "most grateful" for still getting job offers. She says she appreciates "the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years."
    
Following a series of high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser to help keep the "Golden Girls" star safe until 2017. White says fans "spoil me rotten" and adds that she enjoys "every minute of it."
    
White was a trending topic on social media Tuesday thanks to well-wishes from fans.

  $53M to go to US national park maintenance, infrastructure

    ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks. 

  Rep. Hoyer says impasse over Russia sanctions bill resolved

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine. 

  Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaces Spicer as WH press secretary

    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

