Utility warns Colstrip closure could come earlier than 2022

A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
Lockwood fire chief John Staley said there are 13 organizations and fire departments who helped battle the sage fire.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a sweeping Russia sanctions package, to punish Moscow for meddling in U.S. elections and belligerence toward Ukraine.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.
Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.
The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.
The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.
Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...
Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...
Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.
The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.
SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.
Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
A community briefing was held Saturday evening in Jordan to inform residents of how crews are handling the Lodgepole Complex Fire.
Part of Yellowstone Lake is closed until further notice, so a scooper plane fighting the June Fire can collect water.
Part of Yellowstone Lake is closed until further notice, so a scooper plane fighting the June Fire can collect water.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has announced more than $50 million for maintenance and infrastructure work at national parks.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.
A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.
A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.
Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.
Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.