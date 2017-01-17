VOTE: You can help Big Timber students win a $15,000 national competition

You can help Big Timber Grade School win a nationwide Verizon app concept challenge worth $15,000. Voting for the "Fan Vote" category just opened.

Text "CHHAT" to 22333 to help the school win the $15,000 grand prize and all-expense paid trip for six students and family to Florida in June to get help from programmers to install their app.

The group of Big Timber Grade School students were one of two schools from Montana that won the Verizon Innovative Learning App challenge for "Best App Concept" earlier this month.

The team calls themselves the "Verizon 6" coding team at Big Timber Grade School. They are trying to make their app concept a reality to help outdoors enthusiasts. The app is to help hunters or hikers. Before recreating outside, users can leave information behind for family members or loved ones. They can share details on where they're going and how long, so if they go missing, people know the general area of where they are.

The on-going problem of people going missing while outdoors near Big Timber gave the group of students the idea to develop the app.

Big Timber Grade School was one of 1,800 schools nationwide that sent-in app concepts. In addition to the school receiving $5,000 for the Verizon Innovative Learning App challenge, each of the kids won a tablet from Verizon.

The group is now up for the "Fan Vote" challenge to win an additional $15,000 for the school.