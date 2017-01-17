Zinke details top priorities for Interior Department ahead of confirmation hearing

Today is a big day for Congressman Ryan Zinke, as his confirmation hearing for Secretary of the Interior takes place this afternoon in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

Zinke says in a statement from his office, as the son of a plumber, who grew up in a small timber and railroad town next to Glacier National Park, he's humbled to be the president-elect's nominee for Secretary of the Interior.

Zinke lists three main goals he would pursue as Secretary. The first would be restoring trust by working with, rather than against local communities and states.

Second, he would prioritize the estimated $12.5B in backlog to maintenance and repair in our national parks.

And third, he says he wants to make sure the professionals on the front line, rangers and field managers, have the right tools and resources to do their jobs.