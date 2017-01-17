Popular baby toy filled with mold?

Parents online are starting to become worried after an Amazon.com post claims the inside of a popular baby toy could be completely covered in black mold. The toy in question is "Sophie la Girafe."

It appears the first photo from a customer on Amazon showing the toy's inside covered in black mold was from a year ago. So why are parents suddenly up in arms now?

A writer for Good Housekeeping brought the story to light this week. Lauren Smith says a pediatric dentist noticed her child's toy smelled musty. So, she cut it open to discover it covered in mold on the inside.

Now, more parents are taking their frustrations to Amazon after they cut open their "Sophie" toy and discovered mold.

The makers of the toy have issued a statement on Facebook.

The company says their instructions specifically say not to immerse "Sophie" in water or put her in the dishwasher, otherwise water can get inside, and presumably become moldy. The company says "Sophie" is made from a soft, natural rubber and should be cleaned carefully.

The company says they take complaints very seriously and would request "Sophie" to be returned if customers have complaints.