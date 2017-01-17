Popular baby toy filled with mold?

Parents online are starting to become worried after an Amazon.com post claims the inside of a popular baby toy could be completely covered in black mold. The toy in question is "Sophie la Girafe."
Parents on Amazon are claiming the insides of their children's toys are completely covered in black mold.
It appears the first photo from a customer on Amazon showing the toy's inside covered in black mold was from a year ago. So why are parents suddenly up in arms now?
A writer for Good Housekeeping brought the story to light this week. Lauren Smith says a pediatric dentist noticed her child's toy smelled musty. So, she cut it open to discover it covered in mold on the inside.
Now, more parents are taking their frustrations to Amazon after they cut open their "Sophie" toy and discovered mold.
The makers of the toy have issued a statement on Facebook.
The company says their instructions specifically say not to immerse "Sophie" in water or put her in the dishwasher, otherwise water can get inside, and presumably become moldy. The company says "Sophie" is made from a soft, natural rubber and should be cleaned carefully.
"Sophie la Girafe" should only be cleaned with a damp cloth according to Vulli, the makers of "Sophie."
The company says they take complaints very seriously and would request "Sophie" to be returned if customers have complaints.
It’s important to know that Sophie la girafe is made from 100% natural rubber, so the cleaning instructions have to be carefully followed. As indicated on the packaging and in an explanatory leaflet inside, we recommend to clean the surface of Sophie la girafe with a damp cloth. It should not be immersed in water, sterilised in a steam steriliser, or rinsed off, in order to prevent water from getting inside and causing damage to Sophie la girafe. We thus would like to emphasise the fact that is it important, while cleaning the product, that no water gets inside the hole.
At this time, the Sophie la girafe manufacturer has not been contacted by the authors of the article. It is difficult to further comment on their situation, as the products have not been examined. Please know that each complaint that we receive is taken very seriously.
Lastly, the safety of children and satisfaction of their parents is our number one priority. For the past 55 years, we have always strived to exceed safety standards and all of our products comply with the most stringent global standards.
