YOUR HEALTH: New recommendations for pregnant women with congenital heart disease

With McDonald's now offering a delivery service, the fast-food giant is looking to make customers comfortable eating at home with a new clothing line that includes an adult-size Big Mac onesie.

The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

A University of Central Florida student has been suspended after tweeting a photo showing how he graded his ex-girlfriend's apology letter. After Nick Lutz's ex-girlfriend sent him an apology letter, he grabbed a red pen and graded the handwritten letter like a school paper. Lutz called out her “useless fillers” as well as her “lackadaisical” handwriting in the tweet. He then summarized his findings at the end and gave her a D- grade. The univer...