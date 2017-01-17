Crews work to clear snow piles in Cody - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Crews work to clear snow piles in Cody

Posted: Updated:

Cody – Huge piles of snow run down the center of many streets in Cody, more than a month after December snowstorms hit the area. City managers call them “Snow Medians”.

A drive down Big Horn Avenue reveals two things: bumpy ice ridges on the pavement, and huge piles of snow in the middle of the road. Some are as high as six feet tall.  And, these snow medians are on major streets all over the city.

City Administrator Barry Cook says the last time Cody was hit was so much snow, with so much wind, was thirty years ago.

Cook explained,  “So, it’s been a considerable amount of time since we’ve had this kind of intensity of amounts of snow, and then the wind, that have just drifted everything in.”

The city’s public works director said his crews, and practically every other available city worker have been clearing snow around the clock.

Steve Payne said, “We utilized all the street personnel, we utilized all the water personnel, we used the wastewater personnel, we used the electric personnel.  And, we used the Park’s personnel.”

But, they couldn’t keep up.  Another blizzard dropped more than six inches on city streets last week.

Payne explained, “We did get Greybull Hill cleaned up, all of Sheridan Avenue cleaned up, we got all of 8th Street cleaned up and we were making headway on the west strip and out on Big Horn when we got another dumping.”

Even though the weather was still freezing, with a high  of 19 degrees, the sunny weather Monday allowed the industrial blower, dump trucks, and backhoe to make some headway on one main street.

Canyon Avenue was shut down completely for snow removal. Payne said his crews concentrated on the heavily used street, and streets around schools since it was a holiday.

Wyoming’s cities and counties got less income from the state last year than in years past. But, Cook said city managers did not cut back on snow removal…

He remarked, “…if anything I believed we increased it. And the dollars required to cover that cost will have to come out of our restricted reserve of the general fund, or our savings account.”

Payne said Cody had to hire contractors to help haul away the snow.  He says it has already cost Cody $30,000, and will probably cost another $18,000 more by the time the snow from December is cleared. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:23:37 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:23:37 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Wally Kurth to perform at the Legends of Country Rock music festival

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:16:44 GMT

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

    The annual Legends of Country Rock Festival takes place tomorrow on the far West End of Billings.

  • Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Washington's new DUI-E law takes effect Sunday

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 10:02 PM EDT2017-07-19 02:02:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "He was my youngest, he was my baby bear," Tina Myer said about her son that was killed by a distracted driver. It was a distracted driver that killed Tina Myer's son Cody, hitting the 23-year-old as he was working as a flagger at a construction site in December 2015. He suffered severe injuries, and died several months later. Now Myer is joining Governor Inslee, praising a new DUI-E law.

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...