Billings Depot burglary

For the second time in less than a year, the Billings Depot falls victim to burglary.

Everything appeared to be normal when Executive Director, Jennifer Mercer, sat down for work, but as she went to grab her computer mouse, she realized it was missing, along with the computer, the Depot's Bose sound system, and thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

Mercer said they have been working hard to get ready for the Wild Women of the West and the Taste of Billings, but their business has been paralyzed with this hit.

“It seems like stealing from a non profit...it doesn't get a lot lower than that. It's just really disappointing for our organization right now but we'll come back, we always do,” said Mercer.

She said they are working closely with the Billings police, reviewing security cameras to figure out where the intruder came in and taking fingerprints.

If you would like to support the Billings Depot, Mercer said you can attend the Taste of Billings coming up on February 3rd and 4th.