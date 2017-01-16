Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/16 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/16

Number 8: West's Raquel Jimenez gets a steal in the fourth quarter and takes it back in the Bears win over Senior.

Number 7: Skyview's RayQuan Evans converts a pair of And-Ones versus Sheridan.

Number 6: Senior's Brooks Zimmer gets a pair of big blocks versus Bozeman and West.

Number 5: Billings Central's Chrishon Dixon throws an alley-oop to Peyton Hanser in the Rams win over Glendive

Number 4: West's Michael Van Kueren gets a season best time in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 56.18 in the Billings City Swim Meet.

Number 3: Billings' Justin Miller takes first in bareback at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls.

Number 2: Skyview's RayQuan Evans and Zharon Richmond both with big dunks versus Sheridan.

Number 1: MSUB's Marc Matthews hits a three pointer with two seconds left to lift the Yellowjackets to victory over Alaska-Anchorage.

