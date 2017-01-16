Bill proposes banning suspected terrorists from buying guns - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Bill proposes banning suspected terrorists from buying guns

By Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming lawmaker wants to bar anyone on federal terrorism watch lists from purchasing guns in the state.
    
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2joG1g2 ) that Sen. James Anderson, R-Casper, is co-sponsoring a bill that would add people on the FBI's Terror Screening Database - which includes the so-called "no-fly list" - to the list of people who are not eligible to possess guns in Wyoming.
    
Anderson says the bill may not come up for a vote this legislative session, but it's important that the Legislature discuss the issue of keeping potential terrorists from purchasing firearms. He says he believes this is an issue nationwide.
    
Democrats in the U.S. Senate have unsuccessfully tried to pass federal legislation barring people on watch lists from purchasing firearms multiple times.
    
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

