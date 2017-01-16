Bees among topics for discussion at Tuesday city council work session

Could bee hobbyists be allowed to have bees in city limits?

That's just one of several items on the agenda for Billings City Council members Tuesday night.

Billings animal control is expected to present the council with a draft proposal that would allow hobby beekeeping in the city.

The proposal right now would prohibit beekeeping, except for city-licensed hobbyist apiaries.

The proposal states the hobbyist beekeeper can have no more than two hives on less than an acre.

They also would have to show proof they are registered with the state of Montana Department of Agriculture as a hobbyist apiary site.