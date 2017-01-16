Public meeting on Billings parks and recreation master plan

This week you can get a good idea of what the city says is needed for parks and recreation in Billings.

Billings Parks and Recreation is holding a public information meeting on its comprehensive parks and recreation master plan.

The department says it is the first comprehensive plan update for parks since the 90's.

Staffers say one of the key findings in the effort to put the plan together is that there's a need to address undeveloped park lands.

This week will be the first of two public meetings for the planning process, which the parks and rec department expects will be completed by July 2017.

The meeting is Wednesday, January 18th, from 6:30 to 8:00p.m.

It will be held in the Community Room at the Billings Public Library.