US official says Orlando shooter's widow has been arrested - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

By Associated Press
Noor Salman is the widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen Noor Salman is the widow of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen

WASHINGTON (AP) - A U.S. law enforcement official says the FBI has arrested the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.
    
The official says Noor Salman was taken into custody Monday morning in the San Francisco area and is due in court Tuesday in California. She's facing charges in Florida including obstruction of justice.
    
The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
Noor Salman moved to the San Francisco area after her husband, Omar Mateen, was killed in a shootout with SWAT team members during the June 12 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Forty-nine patrons were killed.
    
Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

