National park visits hits record high for 3rd straight year

Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe.

A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster , Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

We are one week away from one of the biggest festivals of the summer here in Montana.

Summers in Montana can get hot, but how hot is too hot for your pet? When a dog’s body temperature reaches above 106 degrees it could prove deadly.

Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.

As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.

For the first time in the history of the Missoula Osprey, one of their games will be able to be seen on television. Tonight's game against the Ogden Raptors will be aired on SWX Montana. You can find SWX Montana on Charter cable, channel 199. You can also find it on standard cable in Missoula/Kalispell 23.3. Osprey radio play-by-play announcer Cooper Perkins will simulcast his radio broadcast on the air tonight for your viewing pleasure. First pitch is at 7:05 PM (MT) Y...