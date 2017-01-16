National park visits hits record high for 3rd straight year - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

National park visits hits record high for 3rd straight year

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR Yellowstone National Park entrance; File Photo: KULR

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Visits to U.S. national parks set a record in 2016 for the third consecutive year as landmarks such Zion, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain experienced historic levels of popularity that brought collateral headaches stemming from overcrowded roads and trails and increasing visitor misbehavior.
    
At many parks, visitors waited an hour or more in cars to get through entrance gates and then spent the day trying to outmaneuver fellow visitors for parking spots and room on popular trails. They left behind enormous amounts of trash.
    
Park officials say encountering a crowded, Disneyland-like situation when people were expecting serenity can lead to aggression and bad decisions.
    
Overall visitation to national parks is on track to surpass 325 million in 2016, breaking last year's all-time high of 307 million, federal figures show.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LocalMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:23:37 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Fire retardant is crucial to battling wildfires

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:36:01 GMT

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    Al Nash is from the Bureau of Land Management and said fire retardant is more effective than water when it comes to fighting wildfires.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Regional NewsMore>>

  • U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    U.S. Forest Service warns of aggressive bear on Canfield Mountain

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:41:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - If you're planning on doing some outdoor activities on Canfield Mountain this weekend, listen up! The U.S. Forest Service wants the public to avoid the upper parking area and trail system on the mountain for the time being. An aggressive sow bear with a cub (possibly more than one cub) has been reported on the Cave Trail.

  • UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana

    UPDATE: 19-year-old firefighter killed by falling tree in Montana

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:27:38 GMT
    Trenton JohnsonTrenton Johnson

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc. 

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities say a 19-year-old firefighter has died after being struck by a falling tree while responding to a small blaze in western Montana. Missoula County sheriff's officials say Trenton Johnson of Missoula died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon in a hospital. Johnson worked for a Merlin, Oregon-based private firefighting contractor called Grayback Forestry Inc. 

  • Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Man with previous ties to Coeur d'Alene and Spokane wanted by the FBI on meth trafficking charges

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 5:57 PM EDT2017-07-19 21:57:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they believe is involved in trafficking methamphetamine in Montana.  33-year-old Chase Storlie initially had a federal arrest warrant issued for him in Montana on June 9 for failure to appear at his arraignment in Helena. Storlie was previously charged on April 26, 2017, with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Sage Hills Fire in Lockwood continues to grow

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:53 GMT
    PHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen LassichPHOTO COURTESY: Susan Allen Lassich

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

    Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast.  According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...

  • Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Firefighter dies on the fire line in Lolo National Forest

    Thursday, July 20 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-07-20 14:07:54 GMT

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

    A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest.  According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seeley Lake Ranger District.  The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

    Friday, July 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:15:20 GMT

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. 

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. 

  • Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

    Sen. Conrad Burns laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery

    Monday, July 17 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-07-17 19:13:23 GMT

    Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday. 

    Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:57:26 GMT

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

  • Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Man allegedly solicited sex from cop undercover posing as teen boy

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-20 19:38:54 GMT

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

    A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Garfield County issues mandatory evacuation for some residents

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:23:37 GMT
    Garfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google MapsGarfield County is highlighted. Courtesy: Google Maps

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

    Garfield County DES has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents north of Highway 200. 

  • Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Fire crews explain the most important part of battling a wildfire

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:47:10 GMT

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

    Whenever there is a wildfire burning, there are brave men and women trying to contain it and safely put it out. While they are out battling the flames, crews must also make sure their loved ones know they are safe. 

  • Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Grizzly linebacker Connor Strahm arrested for DUI

    Friday, July 21 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-07-21 17:57:26 GMT

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

    A University of Montana Grizzly football player was recently arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Missoula County Jail Roster, Missoula Police arrested Connor Strahm on Saturday, July 15 at 12:34 a.m. He was booked into the Missoula County Jail at 3 a.m. Details surrounding his arrest were not made available on Thursday.

    •   