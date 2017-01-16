CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nanny arrested for burning toddler with curling iron

A New York nanny is accused of burning a toddler with a curling iron. The incident was all caught on video on the family's nannycam.

Mother Angela Persaud noticed burns on her almost three-year-old son, Xander, according to WABC. The boy said they came from a curling iron.

"You see her with the curling iron," Persaud told WABC after reviewing the nannycam footage. "She tests it to make sure it's hot and then when he jumps because it burns him she continues to touch his foot again and then goes for his hands a few times."

WABC reports the 21-year-old nanny, Nosipho Nxumalo, who was only working for the family for a few weeks, has been arrested. She is charged with two counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators told WABC Nxumalo admitted she became frustrated with the young boy and was trying to discipline him.

"It was a long week and I was tired," WABC quotes Nxumalo as saying. "The child wouldn't listen, so I wanted to discipline him with the iron, so I burned him with it."

The family says Xander was not hospitalized, but he appears to still be shaken by the incident.