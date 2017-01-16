MANHUNT MONDAY: Montana authorities looking for man wanted out of Cascade County

Great Falls Police and Cascade County are looking for an offender.

Deion Lee Newlun is wanted for failure to abide on theft. He is wanted on a $10,000 bond.

Newlun is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a light complexion.

If you have any information, please call Cascade County Crimestoppers at 727-TIPS.

If you do encounter Newlun, please do not take action yourself. Any person we feature on Manhunt Monday could be considered dangerous. Please just contact authorities.