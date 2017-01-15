Security & safety at local businesses

Pre-evacuations are issued Thursday for residents in Lockwood following the spread of the Sage Hills Fire. The fire started around 4:45 Thursday afternoon on Hwy-7 and quickly spread northeast. According to Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director, Brad Shoemaker, the fire has now reached 1,150 acres and is continuing to grow in size. Crews worked Thursday night into Friday morning and have gained ground. Pre-evacuations are still in effect for Huntington Hills, which i...
A good deed from last year is paying dividends, and a dog's life is saved. Girl Scouts donated pet oxygen masks to the Bakersfield Fire Department in California last year.
Rain helped slow the growth of a wild fire near Yellowstone Thursday. The June fire grew from five to 1900 acres Wednesday. A Shoshone National Forest spokeswoman says investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire that started about fifteen miles outside Yellowstone’s East Entrance Tuesday evening. Smoke was visible Wednesday in Cody, nearly forty miles away the next day.
As the Treasure State faces a summer drought, Montanans may start to feel it in the air, as well as in their pockets.
According to the Lewistown Interagency Dispatch Center, Wildland Firefighters were called to the Crying Fire located in Petroleum County west of the Musselshell River and about 30 miles northeast of Winnett on Wednesday. The Crying Fire was reported mid-day and has burned approximately 3,200 acres in grass, sage and timber on Bureau of Land Management, Private, State and Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge lands.
The Lockwood community is showing support for team competing in the Senior League Baseball West Regional Tournament this week.
Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.
A Craigslist ad about a veteran and his dog goes viral. The ad is written from the dog's perspective. In the ad, Yola introduces herself as a beagle shepherd mix.
Billings community members come together to support several cancer fundraising events each year.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A firefighter has died while fighting a fire in the Lolo National Forest. According to a press release sent from Grayback Forestry, a 19-year-old and a Missoula resident was killed in the line while fighting a fire on the Seely Lake Ranger District. The Grayback Forestry employee was part of a 20-person attack crew. He was struck by a falling tree. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified. More information will be available following a me...
A Great Falls man is charged with sexual abuse of a child after allegedly soliciting sex from police posing as a teenager online. According to court documents, Alex Hamilton is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
