High School Basketball Scores and Highlights 1/14

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 65, Charlo 34, OT
Baker 44, Wibaux 37
Billings Central 77, Glendive 36
Bridger 79, Plenty Coups 62
Butte Central 56, Corvallis 40
Choteau 69, Cut Bank 65, OT
Colstrip 59, Huntley Project 44
Columbus 40, Shepherd 35
Darby 58, Clark Fork 38
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 52, Belt 46
Dillon 63, Hamilton 44
Drummond 67, Lima 22
Ennis 52, Harrison-Willow Creek 16
Fairview 44, Plentywood 39
Florence 55, Bigfork 51, OT
Foothills Christian 54, Yellowstone Home School 22
Frazer 94, Froid/Medicine Lake 49
Gardiner 76, Broadview-Lavina 70
Great Falls Central 72, Valier 52
Harlowton 46, Shields Valley 38
Hays-Lodgepole 70, Box Elder 64
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 67, Geraldine/Highwood 56
Hot Springs 62, St. Regis 59
Jefferson (Boulder) 54, Townsend 45
Kalispell Flathead 66, Helena 54
Kalispell Glacier 44, Helena Capital 35
Lame Deer 71, Forsyth 41
Laurel 66, Sidney 39
Livingston 53, Big Timber 45
Lone Peak 84, Sheridan 60
Lustre Christian 50, Dodson 26
Melstone 68, Northern Cheyenne 64
Missoula Hellgate 47, Missoula Big Sky 33
North Star 53, Big Sandy 40
Park City 63, Fromberg 25
Plains 63, Two Eagle River 47
Polson 53, Libby 40
Poplar 70, Harlem 49
Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Absarokee 34
Rocky Boy 70, Havre 42
Roy-Winifred 53, Winnett-Grass Range 36
Savage 59, Culbertson 37
Scobey-Opheim 69, Wolf Point 59
Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 37
St. Ignatius 76, Troy 56
St. Labre 70, Miles City 67
Sunburst 73, Simms 50
Terry 66, Jordan 63
Valley Christian 61, Lincoln 43
West Yellowstone 44, White Sulphur Springs 33
Whitefish 77, Thompson Falls 62
Whitehall 80, Missoula Loyola 68
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 35
Arlee 36, Charlo 24
Belt 83, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 21
Bigfork 60, Florence 49
Billings Central 52, Glendive 40
Box Elder 68, Hays-Lodgepole 25
Broadus 36, Custer-Hysham 34
Butte Central 66, Corvallis 47
Cascade 54, Dutton-Brady 18
Choteau 76, Cut Bank 42
Circle 67, Brockton 28
Clark Fork 50, Darby 40
Colstrip 58, Huntley Project 39
Deer Lodge 50, Three Forks 47
Dillon 45, Hamilton 38
Drummond 52, Lima 27
Ennis 59, Harrison-Willow Creek 29
Forsyth 61, Lame Deer 49
Fort Benton 44, Chinook 40
Froid/Medicine Lake 79, Frazer 36
Havre 61, Rocky Boy 29
Helena 67, Kalispell Flathead 58, OT
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, Geraldine/Highwood 19
Kalispell Glacier 31, Helena Capital 26
Laurel 43, Sidney 39
Libby 64, Polson 40
Lincoln 29, Valley Christian 27
Lone Peak 50, Sheridan 13
Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 43
Malta 54, Shelby 33
Melstone 37, Northern Cheyenne 33
Miles City 61, St. Labre 26
Missoula Hellgate 48, Missoula Big Sky 35
Missoula Loyola 46, Whitehall 34
North Star 59, Big Sandy 31
Park City 66, Fromberg 32
Plenty Coups 56, Bridger 36
Plentywood 50, Fairview 40
Poplar 83, Harlem 74
Red Lodge 62, Joliet 30
Roy-Winifred 45, Winnett-Grass Range 37
Savage 48, Culbertson 45
Seeley-Swan 55, Victor 16
Shepherd 41, Columbus 27
Simms 67, Sunburst 17
St. Regis 57, Hot Springs 37
Terry 61, Jordan 48
Thompson Falls 50, Whitefish 33
Townsend 39, Jefferson (Boulder) 29
Troy 58, St. Ignatius 21
White Sulphur Springs 49, West Yellowstone 22
Wibaux 52, Baker 46
Wolf Point 41, Scobey 39
