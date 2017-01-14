Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

On Monday, we remember the Civil Rights Activist, Martin Luther King Jr., for all he's done to fight for equality.

This morning, members of the community came together in honor of MLK, for what they call, a Day of Service.

People rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty at Friendship House Saturday morning. They painted, cleaned, and touched up the house for MLK Day of Service.

A few of those who participated had the pleasure of meeting the late, MLK and use this event as a way to keep his legacy alive.

"People coming together. That spirit of Martin Luther King people are working together. They don't care what faith, they are they don't care, what color they are, how old they are how young they are. They're rubbing elbows together it's really that spirit," Mike Yakawich said.

Monday, there will be a march at 6:15 p.m. from the court house lawn to Nova. Then at Nova, 7 to 8 p.m. they will be performers and honor local community members.