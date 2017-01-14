Man robs Play Inn early Saturday morning - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Man robs Play Inn early Saturday morning

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

At about 4:30 Saturday morning, Billings Police responded to a reported robbery at the Play Inn on Main Street. 

According to a news release, the suspect smashed the glass in a back door window, entered the building and assaulted an employee who was cleaning the business. 

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. Sgt. Shelden says the suspect is believed to be a male, about 6 feet tall, medium build, age unknown. 

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information, you're asked to contact 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Far-ranging grizzly spotted in Montana's Big Belt Mountains

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:56 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:56:06 GMT
    File PhotoFile Photo

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

    Another grizzly bear has shown up in a part of Montana that hasn't seen grizzlies in as long as a century. 

  • UM student detained in China

    UM student detained in China

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-19 01:34:31 GMT

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

    A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.  

  • Think twice before posting pictures of your kids on social media

    Think twice before posting pictures of your kids on social media

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:54:00 GMT

    Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you?  Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online: 

    Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you?  Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online: 

  • Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Gov. Bullock declares drought disaster

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:04:22 GMT

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

    Governor Steve Bullock today issued an Executive Order declaring 28 counties and five Indian Reservations in a drought disaster.

  • Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House

    Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-19 16:06:28 GMT

    This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House. 

    This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House. 

  • Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:06:26 GMT
    © Photos From Jolene Jones© Photos From Jolene Jones

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  • When life hands you limes, don't squeeze them outdoors

    When life hands you limes, don't squeeze them outdoors

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-07-19 14:08:44 GMT
    There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand.  Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...
    There's a common ingredient in popular summer food and drinks, like margaritas and guacamole, that when exposed to sun can lead to a dangerous chemical reaction. One Minneapolis man learned that the hard way. According to Good Housekeeping, Minneapolis musician Adam Levy was outside for his daughters graduation, preparing several dishes with lime juice. A few days later, he got a blistering second-degree burn on his hand.  Missoula dermatologist Charlotte Kutsch says what...