Man robs Play Inn early Saturday morning

At about 4:30 Saturday morning, Billings Police responded to a reported robbery at the Play Inn on Main Street.

According to a news release, the suspect smashed the glass in a back door window, entered the building and assaulted an employee who was cleaning the business.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene. Sgt. Shelden says the suspect is believed to be a male, about 6 feet tall, medium build, age unknown.

The employee was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but if you have any information, you're asked to contact