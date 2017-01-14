Suspected theft hits local business hard

Monday, we spoke about how the Bureau of Land Management handles this busy fire season.
Majority leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote "sometime in the near future" on repealing the Obama Health Care Bill.
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.
During the summer, many kids spend their time swimming in city pools.
Wildland firefighters continue working hard, battling fires across the state this summer.
Former U.S. Senator Conrad Burns was laid to rest with military honors in Arlington National Cemetery Monday.
TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they have found nine bodies and are only looking for one more person among a group who got swept up in a furious flash flood in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Today is the last day of the Big Sky State Games and one of the last sports to finish was softball.
Sunday was the last day of the Big Sky State Games.
A University of Montana student traveling on his own in China is detained.
The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners.
A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago.
Many parents turn to social media to seek and share advice about parenting challenges. But just because you can do it, should you? Generation Z is the first generation to be born in the era of smart-phones, where their whole lives can be documented on social media. Taking a picture of your child in the bath can be adorable, but that bathtub baby is now a teenager. According to Parenting magazine, here are some photos you should never post of your children online:
This week a Bozeman fly fishing gear company is representing Montana in the White House.
