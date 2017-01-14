Billings High School Highlights and Scores 1/13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 83, Two Eagle River 26



Baker 50, Ekalaka 40



Belt 55, Great Falls JV 43



Billings Central 65, Sidney 50



Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan, Wyo. 63



Billings West 56, Billings Senior 44



Cut Bank 82, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39



Deer Lodge 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 27



Dutton-Brady 73, Augusta 44



Ennis 62, Drummond 35



Frenchtown 76, Polson 75, 2OT



Hardin 100, Lodge Grass 78



Harlowton 77, Fromberg 45



Huntley Project 59, Shepherd 56



Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena Capital 44



Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena 31



Laurel 73, Glendive 27



Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Livingston 39



Lima 55, Sheridan 50



Lone Peak 57, West Yellowstone 48



Malta 60, Glasgow 32



Manhattan Christian 79, Gardiner 30



Rocky Boy 64, Fairfield 47



Roundup 56, Forsyth 40



Savage 63, Plentywood 51



St. Regis 65, Lincoln 49



Sunburst 55, Power 44



Terry 59, Melstone 53



Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 23



Valley Christian 63, Clark Fork 23



White Sulphur Springs 45, Shields Valley 44



Whitehall 56, Townsend 42



Wibaux 55, Broadus 26



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Havre vs. Browning, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absarokee 60, Roberts 24



Arlee 73, Two Eagle River 10



Belt 71, Great Falls JV 38



Big Timber 50, Manhattan 24



Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 32



Billings Central 51, Sidney 25



Billings Skyview 47, Sheridan, Wyo. 40



Billings West 57, Billings Senior 53



Colstrip 64, St. Labre 29



Cut Bank 59, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53



Ekalaka 48, Baker 42



Ennis 30, Drummond 23



Eureka 51, Troy 44



Forsyth 47, Roundup 40



Frenchtown 59, Polson 32



Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Circle 37



Glendive 53, Laurel 46



Hardin 78, Lodge Grass 43



Harlowton 64, Fromberg 27



Helena 51, Kalispell Glacier 45



Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Flathead 39



Huntley Project 40, Shepherd 32



Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Livingston 34



Lima 57, Sheridan 48



Lone Peak 50, West Yellowstone 5



Malta 61, Glasgow 32



Manhattan Christian 46, Gardiner 17



Melstone 55, Terry 40



Mon-Dak 56, Richey-Lambert 19



North Country 46, Lustre Christian 36



Plentywood 39, Savage 30



Power 61, Sunburst 30



Red Lodge 54, Columbus 52



Seeley-Swan 72, Darby 36

