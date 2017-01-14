Billings High School Highlights and Scores 1/13

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 83, Two Eagle River 26
Baker 50, Ekalaka 40
Belt 55, Great Falls JV 43
Billings Central 65, Sidney 50
Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan, Wyo. 63
Billings West 56, Billings Senior 44
Cut Bank 82, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39
Deer Lodge 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 27
Dutton-Brady 73, Augusta 44
Ennis 62, Drummond 35
Frenchtown 76, Polson 75, 2OT
Hardin 100, Lodge Grass 78
Harlowton 77, Fromberg 45
Huntley Project 59, Shepherd 56
Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena Capital 44
Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena 31
Laurel 73, Glendive 27
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Livingston 39
Lima 55, Sheridan 50
Lone Peak 57, West Yellowstone 48
Malta 60, Glasgow 32
Manhattan Christian 79, Gardiner 30
Rocky Boy 64, Fairfield 47
Roundup 56, Forsyth 40
Savage 63, Plentywood 51
St. Regis 65, Lincoln 49
Sunburst 55, Power 44
Terry 59, Melstone 53
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 23
Valley Christian 63, Clark Fork 23
White Sulphur Springs 45, Shields Valley 44
Whitehall 56, Townsend 42
Wibaux 55, Broadus 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Havre vs. Browning, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absarokee 60, Roberts 24
Arlee 73, Two Eagle River 10
Belt 71, Great Falls JV 38
Big Timber 50, Manhattan 24
Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 32
Billings Central 51, Sidney 25
Billings Skyview 47, Sheridan, Wyo. 40
Billings West 57, Billings Senior 53
Colstrip 64, St. Labre 29
Cut Bank 59, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53
Ekalaka 48, Baker 42
Ennis 30, Drummond 23
Eureka 51, Troy 44
Forsyth 47, Roundup 40
Frenchtown 59, Polson 32
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Circle 37
Glendive 53, Laurel 46
Hardin 78, Lodge Grass 43
Harlowton 64, Fromberg 27
Helena 51, Kalispell Glacier 45
Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Flathead 39
Huntley Project 40, Shepherd 32
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Livingston 34
Lima 57, Sheridan 48
Lone Peak 50, West Yellowstone 5
Malta 61, Glasgow 32
Manhattan Christian 46, Gardiner 17
Melstone 55, Terry 40
Mon-Dak 56, Richey-Lambert 19
North Country 46, Lustre Christian 36
Plentywood 39, Savage 30
Power 61, Sunburst 30
Red Lodge 54, Columbus 52
Seeley-Swan 72, Darby 36
