Billings High School Highlights and Scores 1/13 - KULR8.com | Montana's News Leader | Billings, MT

Billings High School Highlights and Scores 1/13

Posted: Updated:

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 83, Two Eagle River 26
    
Baker 50, Ekalaka 40
    
Belt 55, Great Falls JV 43
    
Billings Central 65, Sidney 50
    
Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan, Wyo. 63
    
Billings West 56, Billings Senior 44
    
Cut Bank 82, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 39
    
Deer Lodge 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 27
    
Dutton-Brady 73, Augusta 44
    
Ennis 62, Drummond 35
    
Frenchtown 76, Polson 75, 2OT
    
Hardin 100, Lodge Grass 78
    
Harlowton 77, Fromberg 45
    
Huntley Project 59, Shepherd 56
    
Kalispell Flathead 50, Helena Capital 44
    
Kalispell Glacier 48, Helena 31
    
Laurel 73, Glendive 27
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 45, Livingston 39
    
Lima 55, Sheridan 50
    
Lone Peak 57, West Yellowstone 48
    
Malta 60, Glasgow 32
    
Manhattan Christian 79, Gardiner 30
    
Rocky Boy 64, Fairfield 47
    
Roundup 56, Forsyth 40
    
Savage 63, Plentywood 51
    
St. Regis 65, Lincoln 49
    
Sunburst 55, Power 44
    
Terry 59, Melstone 53
    
Twin Bridges 60, Phillipsburg 23
    
Valley Christian 63, Clark Fork 23
    
White Sulphur Springs 45, Shields Valley 44
    
Whitehall 56, Townsend 42
    
Wibaux 55, Broadus 26
    
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS    
Havre vs. Browning, ppd.
    GIRLS BASKETBALL 
Absarokee 60, Roberts 24
 
Arlee 73, Two Eagle River 10
 
Belt 71, Great Falls JV 38
 
Big Timber 50, Manhattan 24
 
Bigfork 59, Thompson Falls 32
 
Billings Central 51, Sidney 25
 
Billings Skyview 47, Sheridan, Wyo. 40
 
Billings West 57, Billings Senior 53
 
Colstrip 64, St. Labre 29
 
Cut Bank 59, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53
 
Ekalaka 48, Baker 42
 
Ennis 30, Drummond 23
 
Eureka 51, Troy 44
 
Forsyth 47, Roundup 40
 
Frenchtown 59, Polson 32
 
Froid/Medicine Lake 70, Circle 37
 
Glendive 53, Laurel 46
 
Hardin 78, Lodge Grass 43
 
Harlowton 64, Fromberg 27
 
Helena 51, Kalispell Glacier 45
 
Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Flathead 39
 
Huntley Project 40, Shepherd 32
 
Lewistown (Fergus) 47, Livingston 34
 
Lima 57, Sheridan 48
 
Lone Peak 50, West Yellowstone 5
 
Malta 61, Glasgow 32
 
Manhattan Christian 46, Gardiner 17
 
Melstone 55, Terry 40
 
Mon-Dak 56, Richey-Lambert 19
 
North Country 46, Lustre Christian 36
 
Plentywood 39, Savage 30
 
Power 61, Sunburst 30
 
Red Lodge 54, Columbus 52
 
Seeley-Swan 72, Darby 36
 